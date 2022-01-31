Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report earnings per share of $3.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $3.00. Chubb reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $196.89 on Monday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.