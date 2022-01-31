Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $53.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,687.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $142.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

