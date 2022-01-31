Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $336.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

