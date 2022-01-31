Zacks: Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.23. 1,184,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

