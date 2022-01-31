Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report earnings of $6.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $17.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $11,065,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

