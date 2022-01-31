Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 650,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,430. The company has a market cap of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

