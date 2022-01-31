Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report sales of $219.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $262.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $902.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.40 million to $909.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $965.53 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $992.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,189,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

