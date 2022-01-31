Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,236. The company has a market cap of $745.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

