Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,236. The company has a market cap of $745.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.