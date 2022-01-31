Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.46). Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of ($3.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

DAL stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 440,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,209. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.