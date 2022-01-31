Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 965,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,056,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. 2,181,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.