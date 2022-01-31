Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post $3.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.48. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,783.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $14.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

MT opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

