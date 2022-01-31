Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 235.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 464.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after buying an additional 514,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average is $128.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.