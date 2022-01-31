Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,242 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

