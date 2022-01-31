Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Get Yellow alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of YELL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Yellow has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yellow by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter worth $174,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yellow (YELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.