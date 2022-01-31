Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in January

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
