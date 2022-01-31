Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $936,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,259 shares of company stock worth $4,657,494. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

