Xend Finance (XEND) Market Cap Hits $8.12 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $280,604.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

