Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

