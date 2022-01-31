Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $653.13 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $653.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $378.11 or 0.00982688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,273,850 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

