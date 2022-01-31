WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPP. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. WPP has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $82.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WPP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WPP by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

