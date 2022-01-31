WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,112.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $7.66 or 0.00019936 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $63,112.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.