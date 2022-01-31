Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $332.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.15.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.18. 2,441,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.30. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

