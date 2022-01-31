Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISLE. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $145,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISLE stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

