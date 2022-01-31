Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAAA opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

