Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 89.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNTE. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,427,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 1,081.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,286 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 110.1% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 215,183 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

