Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

NASDAQ HHGCU opened at $10.76 on Monday. HHG Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54.

