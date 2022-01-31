Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,953 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

