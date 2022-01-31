Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

