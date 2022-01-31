WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 10,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,788. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

