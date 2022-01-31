White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

WTM opened at $1,024.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,020.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,074.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

