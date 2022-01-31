WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the December 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. WH Group has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79.
WH Group Company Profile
