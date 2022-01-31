WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the December 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. WH Group has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

