Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WY stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

