Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFSTF. CIBC lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

