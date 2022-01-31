Wells Fargo & Company Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $105.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,431. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 95,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $6,959,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

