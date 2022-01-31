Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,696 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $129.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

