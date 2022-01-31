Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $4.98 Million Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth $368,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,490,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $14,641,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

