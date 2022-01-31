Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $135,000.

Pacifico Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. Pacifico Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

