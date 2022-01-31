Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $5.79 Million in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 581,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

