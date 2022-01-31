Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 870,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of New Vista Acquisition worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

