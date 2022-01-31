Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BAE Systems (BA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BAE Systems (LON: BA) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.85) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – BAE Systems had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 644 ($8.69) price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 645 ($8.70).

12/8/2021 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 592.20 ($7.99). 10,267,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The company has a market capitalization of £18.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

