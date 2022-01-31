Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE: TRQ) recently:
- 1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.
- 1/26/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$24.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50.
- 1/10/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.
- 1/5/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 186,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,410. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.