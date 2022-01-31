Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE: TRQ) recently:

1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00.

1/26/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$24.00.

1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

1/25/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

1/19/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$10.50.

1/10/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

1/5/2022 – Turquoise Hill Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 186,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,410. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

