Wedbush Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of LOGI opened at $81.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $140.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

