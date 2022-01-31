Wedbush Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $222.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.74 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

