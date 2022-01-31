Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 176,193 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $98,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AX opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.