Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $67.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

