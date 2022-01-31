Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $110.38 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.