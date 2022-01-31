Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $74.01 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $74,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,113,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $174.40 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.56. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

