Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 220,487 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $49,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Camtek by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Camtek by 122.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $49.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

