Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

