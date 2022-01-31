Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMG stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

